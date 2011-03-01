Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sam Allardyce to be paid £500,000  (Read 88 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:13:52 AM »
for his four-game spell in charge of Leeds and could rake in a further £2.5MILLION should he keep them in the Premier League... but he'll have to do so without sidekick Sammy Lee due to jury duty!



JESUS!!! you don't turn that type of coin down, it shows u just how much money is in football......he might well just pick that bonus up... a free hit as such in the next two and then Sam will be expected to work his magic with a couple of 1.0 smash and grab type of games....like he often did with his Bolton side......


that all said watch the dirties get something against Man cITY when everyone expects them to be nonced all over ....... typical football results for you...... lost



i will edge my bets and say he is taking them down.... monkey



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12038447/Sam-Allardyce-paid-500-000-four-game-spell-charge-Leeds.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:13:51 AM »
Please God, let them get relegated
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:40:13 PM »
 Robbie Keane lands first coaching role in three years as he accepts shock job at Premier League club


ex boro coach Robbie to link up with big sam at dirty leeds.......

little sam is on jury duty...... monkey


we all hate leeds scum......we all hate leeds scum



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22233493/robbie-keane-return-coaching-premier-league/
