Sam Allardyce to be paid £500,000







JESUS!!! you don't turn that type of coin down, it shows u just how much money is in football......he might well just pick that bonus up... a free hit as such in the next two and then Sam will be expected to work his magic with a couple of 1.0 smash and grab type of games....like he often did with his Bolton side......





that all said watch the dirties get something against Man cITY when everyone expects them to be nonced all over ....... typical football results for you......







i will edge my bets and say he is taking them down....







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12038447/Sam-Allardyce-paid-500-000-four-game-spell-charge-Leeds.html

