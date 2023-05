littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 222





Posts: 222 Re: Ohhhhhhh this will stir your loins « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:02:55 PM »



They have got to the deluded stage now where they say " Many transphobes say they can always tell when a person is trans.



Here's proof that most blend in and go unnoticed. "





Hooters have fell for this shite they going the same way as Bud Light



Any one struggling to spot the Tranny below



These sick perverts have been in the limelight for to long now . Time these freaks were carted off to a nut house and get some Lobotomy done !!!They have got to the deluded stage now where they say "Hooters have fell for this shite they going the same way as Bud LightAny one struggling to spot the Tranny below Logged