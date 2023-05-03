headset

Offline



Posts: 6 998





Posts: 6 998 Arsenal vs Chelsea Sky LIVE tonight « on: Yesterday at 05:41:16 PM »





Having backed Arsenal most of the season for the title - I will still stick with them for the win tonight........



the title has gone though....peps bagged it again...



plus I've no liking for Chelsea....





Scorecast Saka 3.1 Arsenal







https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12870931/mikel-arteta-urges-fans-not-to-lose-perspective-on-arsenals-progress-and- Let's see if Arsenals a£se as fell out ...can they beat Chelsea tonight the title is gone but can keep the heat as such on City and prove the last few games was just a blip and not a complete bottle job..... from Arteta's men, him and them still deserve some credit for the seasons' performance but the way they've let it go at the final hurdle smacks a little of bottle jobs to me ---- the pundits and ex footy players don't like that saying but im afraid that's what it is in the outside world away from the football bubble.,,,Having backed Arsenal most of the season for the title - I will still stick with them for the win tonight........the title has gone though....peps bagged it again...plus I've no liking for Chelsea....Scorecast Saka 3.1 Arsenal Logged