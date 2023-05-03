Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Chelsea Sky LIVE tonight  (Read 85 times)
« on: Yesterday at 05:41:16 PM »
Let's see if Arsenals a£se as fell out ...can they beat Chelsea tonight the title is gone but can keep the heat as such on City and prove the last few games was just a blip and not a complete bottle job..... from Arteta's men, him and them still deserve some credit for the seasons' performance but the way they've let it go at the final hurdle smacks a little of bottle jobs to me ---- the pundits and ex footy players don't like that saying but im afraid that's what it is in the outside world away from the football bubble.,,,


Having backed Arsenal most of the season for the title - I will still stick with them for the win tonight........

the title has gone though....peps bagged it again...

plus I've no liking for  Chelsea....


Scorecast Saka 3.1 Arsenal



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12870931/mikel-arteta-urges-fans-not-to-lose-perspective-on-arsenals-progress-and-
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:40:21 PM »
Chelsea 3-0 down on 30+ minutes.....

are Chelsea, Tottenham in disguise.... : monkey


super frank working his managerial magic

it couldn't be happening to a better club.... Chelsea  :wanker: s
