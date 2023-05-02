Welcome,
May 02, 2023, 08:40:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
kebab wars .............
Author
Topic: kebab wars ............. (Read 63 times)
headset
Posts: 6 998
kebab wars .............
Today
at 05:28:19 PM »
Shocking moment men fight with sticks and advertising board outside kebab shop.
the sticks are out for this one...................
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22225943/street-fight-kebab-shop-limehouse-london/
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 213
Re: kebab wars .............
Today
at 06:05:12 PM »
couple of fat United fans bump into a couple of fat Leeds fans inside a Benidorm KFC
After numerous windmills one fatty ends up with his shorts round his feet while the KFC crew steam in and start dishing out their own wond mills
http://twitter.com/footbalIfights/status/1653356328956354566?s=20
