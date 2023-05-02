Shocking moment men fight with sticks and advertising board outside kebab shop.the sticks are out for this one...................

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 213





Posts: 213 Re: kebab wars ............. « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:05:12 PM »













couple of fat United fans bump into a couple of fat Leeds fans inside a Benidorm KFC





After numerous windmills one fatty ends up with his shorts round his feet while the KFC crew steam in and start dishing out their own wond mills



http://twitter.com/footbalIfights/status/1653356328956354566?s=20 couple of fat United fans bump into a couple of fat Leeds fans inside a Benidorm KFCAfter numerous windmills one fatty ends up with his shorts round his feet while the KFC crew steam in and start dishing out their own wond mills Logged