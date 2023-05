Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 6 102





Posts: 6 102 Playoffs « on: May 02, 2023, 05:26:35 PM » I think Coventry will beat us on the last day and we then end up,playing them in the playoffs. Actually I think they are a good bet to win the playoffs. We seem to be running out of steam. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 027





Posts: 7 027 Re: Playoffs « Reply #1 on: May 02, 2023, 05:45:25 PM » Nah we will make the final whether we win the final I wouldn't like to call it - it's just the luck of the day in them generally..... none of the playoff teams worries me due to us having the second leg at home.....



not that bothered if they beat us next week ...i hope they dont like its the play offs that matter! Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 215





Posts: 215 Re: Playoffs « Reply #2 on: May 02, 2023, 05:55:30 PM » It's just a four horse race that anyone of em can win . Bit pointless going into all if's and butts of of all specially looking back at last time when Norwich more or less ended us within miniutes of kick off. just see how it all goes is all you can really do and hope for the best Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 652





Posts: 7 652 Re: Playoffs « Reply #3 on: May 02, 2023, 06:12:32 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on May 02, 2023, 05:55:30 PM

It's just a four horse race that anyone of em can win . Bit pointless going into all if's and butts of of all specially looking back at last time when Norwich more or less ended us within miniutes of kick off. just see how it all goes is all you can really do and hope for the best

TBH, as long as we avoid Mogga and his Mackems I'll be happy! TBH, as long as we avoid Mogga and his Mackems I'll be happy! Logged