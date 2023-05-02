headset

Offline



Posts: 6 993





Posts: 6 993 Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of Wrexham « on: Today at 01:02:33 PM »



TV star McElhenney first floated the idea after the Wales legend congratulated Wrexham on promotion to the EFL.



Bale appeared to have knocked it back but these guys seem to think it could still be on.........



u never in football..... i don't have much time for the 'taff' clubs but wish no ill on them......



Bale would be some name if they pulled it off....no doubt a top top player when he is not at the golf course.........I always thought he was a Cardiff lad @ heart mind you.....



let us see.....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22221146/reynolds-mcelhenney-wrexham-bale-transfer-foster/ WREXHAM owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insist they are serious about signing Gareth Bale.TV star McElhenney first floated the idea after the Wales legend congratulated Wrexham on promotion to the EFL.Bale appeared to have knocked it back but these guys seem to think it could still be on.........u never in football..... i don't have much time for the 'taff' clubs but wish no ill on them......Bale would be some name if they pulled it off....no doubt a top top player when he is not at the golf course.........I always thought he was a Cardiff lad @ heart mind you.....let us see..... Logged