headset

Offline



Posts: 7 007





Posts: 7 007 Middlesbrough dad held in secret Taliban prison « on: Yesterday at 12:56:09 PM »



hopefully, it all works out for this fella and the UK bigwigs get him out of Afgan







that all said you must be nuts going over there i'm afraid .... charity medic or not...



the Taliban are as bad as the ira who ran amock in the yesteryears closer to home.....



both evil so-called 'organizations' ran and supported by evil.....









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-dad-held-secret-taliban-26822898 may die 'because he cared for people', family say....hopefully, it all works out for this fella and the UK bigwigs get him out of Afganthat all said you must be nuts going over there i'm afraid .... charity medic or not...the Taliban are as bad as the ira who ran amock in the yesteryears closer to home.....both evil so-called 'organizations' ran and supported by evil..... Logged