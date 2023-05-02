Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Durty Leeds Utd - Victor Orta  (Read 45 times)
headset
Former Middlesbrough recruitment chief Victor Orta leaves Leeds United amid fan anger
Leeds United have announced the departure by mutual consent...



 monkey


Binned off more than likely in the desperate shake-up to seek premier league survival......


let's all laugh at Leeds...NA NA NA....

he screwed Boro over as well........ that will be him finished in English football you would think..




Leeds ar3 falling apart again!!   :alf:



take them down big sam..... :pope2:



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-victor-orta-leeds-leaves-26822827
