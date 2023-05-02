I'm a big Pickord fan and rate him as a keeper, especially with England - he is a big rave fan and, we all stick together us Northeast ravers
- despite the fact he is a Mackem.....likewise I rate James Maddison and think he is a top player......
you should not technically miss penalties though - So Mddison has fluffed his lines on this one and probably cost the Foxes the points....
i want Leeds down, but it's going to the wire who goes down.... Interesting times ahead...https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22219010/jordan-pickford-penalty-sheet-water-bottle-maddison/