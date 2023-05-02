headset

Jordan Pickfords penalty cheat sheet ! « on: Today at 08:16:58 AM » - despite the fact he is a Mackem.....likewise I rate James Maddison and think he is a top player......





you should not technically miss penalties though - So Mddison has fluffed his lines on this one and probably cost the Foxes the points....



i want Leeds down, but it's going to the wire who goes down.... Interesting times ahead...







