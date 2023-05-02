Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 02, 2023, 10:44:22 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jordan Pickfords penalty cheat sheet !  (Read 61 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 990


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:16:58 AM »
I'm a big Pickord  fan and rate him as a keeper, especially with England - he is a big rave fan and, we all stick together us Northeast ravers  :mido: - despite the fact he is a Mackem.....likewise I rate James Maddison and think he is a top player......


you should not technically miss penalties though - So Mddison has fluffed his lines on this one and probably cost the Foxes the points....

i want Leeds down, but it's going to the wire who goes down.... Interesting times ahead...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22219010/jordan-pickford-penalty-sheet-water-bottle-maddison/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 