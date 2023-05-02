Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.  (Read 226 times)
« on: May 02, 2023, 08:07:34 AM »
The Guardian has called everything from gardening to the countryside racist  but the real problem is themselves


monkey


maybe just maybe everyone is starting to see through some of the 'modern lefties'    :wanker:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22218946/guardian-racist-diane-abbot-richard-sharp/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 AM »
Racism is always bad because people shouldn't be judged on the colour of their skin...and the sooner white people realise this the better.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:57:15 AM »
 monkey


 :like:
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:18:48 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:59:44 AM
Racism is always bad because people shouldn't be judged on the colour of their skin...and the sooner white people realise this the better.




What about the covert racism against white people?
