Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 04, 2023, 04:29:33 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist. (Read 226 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 027
the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.
«
on:
May 02, 2023, 08:07:34 AM »
The Guardian has called everything from gardening to the countryside racist but the real problem is themselves
maybe just maybe everyone is starting to see through some of the 'modern lefties'
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22218946/guardian-racist-diane-abbot-richard-sharp/
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 1 028
Re: the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:44 AM »
Racism is always bad because people shouldn't be judged on the colour of their skin...and the sooner white people realise this the better.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 027
Re: the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:57:15 AM »
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 102
Re: the modern Lefts obsession with calling everyone else a racist.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:18:48 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 09:59:44 AM
Racism is always bad because people shouldn't be judged on the colour of their skin...and the sooner white people realise this the better.
What about the covert racism against white people?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...