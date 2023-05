headset

Posts: 6 980 Indiana councilman comes out as a man of colour ...LOL « on: Today at 03:36:23 PM »



if u can't beat them join them -





lefties of course don't see the funny side in things and get all nasty as is the norm!







https://humanevents.com/2023/04/30/indiana-councilman-comes-out-as-lesbian-woman-of-color-faces-death-threats-and-doxxing-by-outraged-lgbt-activists White Indiana councilman comes out as 'lesbian woman of color,' faces death threats and doxxing by outraged LGBT activists.......if u can't beat them join them -lefties of course don't see the funny side in things and get all nasty as is the norm!