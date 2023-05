headset

Posts: 6 980 Rotherham vs Middlesbrough .,., « on: Today at 11:38:13 AM »



hoping for a boro victory coupled with a good performance as the build-up begins for the main course - the playoffs........ Coventry City next week should also be worth a watch before the buisness starts.........



Rotherham today still have something to play for - so we need to be at it to get a result.......





stay injury free and dont get beat this week or next week would be my team talk.........





We're MIDDLESBROUGH WE'RE MIDDLESBROUGH........





Follow follow follow !!!





let us see who gets selected for this one with the playoffs in mind......



3-0 Boro...





CMON BORO !





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rotherham-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-26811702





Posts: 6 980 Re: Rotherham vs Middlesbrough .,., « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:01 PM »





Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough 3-0

First Goal Scorecast

Rotherham v Middlesbrough





Darragh Lenihan

Anytime Goalscorer

Rotherham v Middlesbrough







a couple of ex boro players in the Millers side.....



one of our own Jordan Hugill and EX player lee peltier....(Peltier not playing)



i might have a sneaky knicker on Hugill to notch





be rude not too...





Jordan Hugill

Anytime Goalscorer

Posts: 6 980 Re: Rotherham vs Middlesbrough .,., « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:37:40 PM » up for it the millers - we need to keep our cool and no daft sending-offs or injuries..we aint shirking it either..... if we can bag one it might take the wind out there sails...



cmon boro... Logged

Posts: 6 980 Re: Rotherham vs Middlesbrough .,., « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:56:34 PM » tight call the sending off....maybe a foul...but Paddy for me had him covered to take the last man out it....... that's my take on it........id say foul & free kickl but not a sending off Logged

Posts: 6 980 Re: Rotherham vs Middlesbrough .,., « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:05:41 PM » That's why the playoffs are nervy - only takes a dodgy refs decision like that one - to take the best team out the equation at any given time...... Logged