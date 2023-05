Bernie

The Guardian Newspaper « on: May 01, 2023, 10:06:23 AM » The editor is going to meet a group of Jewish leaders today after publishing what was widely seen as an anti Semitic cartoon (There was a thread about it on FMTTM but it was removed by their admin).



This comes just a week after publishing the letter that cost Dianne Abbott the Labour Whip.



Seems like The Guardian has a serious problem with racism. Surely the editor must resign?