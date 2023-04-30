Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2023
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
headset
Today at 09:36:09 AM
yes it's that time again - Boro playing Monday means I was busy with the good lady yesterday earning some credit for the Wembley playoff weekend *my fingers are crossed we get there*


so the usual premier league tricky is a day late.....I'm going the full hogg today anyhow with it being a bank holiday..... ive done my single in the teddy bears celtic match ........

now for a double and a tricky treble folks in todays games.....


a barney ruble in the live Sky Super Sunday games.

£1 Barney Ruble......

Man City & Liverpool both to win.......







and the tricky treble is £1 on


Bournemouth vs Leeds Utd - draw.

Man Utd Vs Aston Villa - away win. " I thought draw, but went %uck it...go Villa win  :mido:

Newcastle Utd V Southampton - home win....

Happy punting and, enjoy the super sunday bank holiday on the hit and miss lads and, lasses  :beer: :beer: :beer:



https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:48:12 PM
no bacon coming home today.................small win if the Scousers beat Spurs

all on the boro tomorrow to bag me a few sheckles.




the dirties getting it at Bournemouth is a softener though..... :mido:
headset
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:05:27 PM
well i couldn't resist a sneaky scorecast on everybody's favourite 2nd team LFC..........


£1 score cast Diaz 3-0 Liverpool....

VVD anytime scorer


we've conqured all of europe..... mcl


YNWA.....


https://www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-tottenham/464972
