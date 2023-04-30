yes it's that time again - Boro playing Monday means I was busy with the good lady yesterday earning some credit for the Wembley playoff weekend *my fingers are crossed we get there*
so the usual premier league tricky is a day late.....I'm going the full hogg today anyhow with it being a bank holiday..... ive done my single in the teddy bears celtic match ........
now for a double and a tricky treble folks in todays games.....
a barney ruble in the live Sky Super Sunday games.
£1 Barney Ruble......
Man City & Liverpool both to win.......
and the tricky treble is £1 on
Bournemouth vs Leeds Utd - draw.
Man Utd Vs Aston Villa - away win. " I thought draw, but went %uck it...go Villa win
Newcastle Utd V Southampton - home win....
Happy punting and, enjoy the super sunday bank holiday on the hit and miss lads and, lasses https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures