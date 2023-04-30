headset

so the usual premier league tricky is a day late.....I'm going the full hogg today anyhow with it being a bank holiday..... ive done my single in the teddy bears celtic match ........



now for a double and a tricky treble folks in todays games.....





a barney ruble in the live Sky Super Sunday games.



£1 Barney Ruble......



Man City & Liverpool both to win.......















and the tricky treble is £1 on





Bournemouth vs Leeds Utd - draw.



Man Utd Vs Aston Villa - away win. " I thought draw, but went %uck it...go Villa win



Newcastle Utd V Southampton - home win....



Happy punting and, enjoy the super sunday bank holiday on the hit and miss lads and, lasses







https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures





















