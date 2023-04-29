Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: World Snooker Championships  (Read 221 times)
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« on: April 29, 2023, 06:52:15 PM »
What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel  :mido: :mido: :mido:

I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered 


Into the final he goes  :alastair: :alastair:
headset
Posts: 6 990


« Reply #1 on: April 30, 2023, 11:49:31 AM »
nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well -

u must be well wedged.......


I hope it comes off for you - a monkey  monkey   winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an


eye on things.... :like:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #2 on: April 30, 2023, 11:57:18 AM »
Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through 
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #3 on: April 30, 2023, 03:07:25 PM »
Come on Luca my son  :alastair: :alastair: :alastair:


4 - 1 up  :mido:


The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a  :wanker:

Slowing the game down at every oppertunity :wanker: :wanker:

And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table  the pack of :wanker:

Smash this tosser Luca 
headset
Posts: 6 990


« Reply #4 on: April 30, 2023, 03:43:10 PM »
another frame in the bag.....

it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........

but hey it's looking good that monkey ........



it will keep u in condoms for a week or two........ monkey
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #5 on: April 30, 2023, 05:07:38 PM »
 :alastair: monkey
headset
Posts: 6 990


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:34 AM »
My fingers crossed for you crocs....its getting tight for you....


Roy Keane cracks rare smile as Man Utd legend engrosses himself in World Snooker final at the Crucible



Roy was watching yesterday.........



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22211882/roy-keane-world-snooker-championship-final-crucible/
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:53:18 AM »
Ye I seen that bit showing Kean sat watching  :like:

All very close again now  klins  And Selby hit a 147 break last night the second frame from the end of the session so a big test for Luca today  
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:07:33 PM »
Come on Luca my son  :mido:


About to go 13 - 8 in front  jc


5 more for the 
headset
Posts: 6 990


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 PM »
10-13its still in your favour but also still tight - not ar$e nipping time just yet for u........ if he pulls it back to one frame behind that will test your man's bottle..... fingers are still crossed for you!
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:18:39 PM »
Luca storms into a 15 - 10 Lead needing 3 more frames tonight  :mido:


Lad I showed my bet to has text me offering me £300.00 for it now  :meltdown:


Do I cash out     

Or let it ride  :stairlift:



littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:02:26 PM »
Im going to let it ride I think Luca will come out like he's been on the beak and smash Selby within 4 frames

 
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 PM »
littlefatso
Posts: 209


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:16:04 PM »
  : :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:


Love taking money off the bookies  :mido: jc
headset
Posts: 6 990


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:57:36 AM »
 monkey



well done crocs lad ... everyone likes a bookie basher  :like:
