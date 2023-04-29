littlefatso

World Snooker Championships



I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered





Into the final he goes



What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel

I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered

Into the final he goes

headset

Re: World Snooker Championships



u must be well wedged.......





I hope it comes off for you - a monkey winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an





eye on things....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/

nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well - u must be well wedged.......

I hope it comes off for you - a monkey winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an eye on things....

littlefatso

Re: World Snooker Championships

Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through

littlefatso

Re: World Snooker Championships





4 - 1 up





The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a



Slowing the game down at every oppertunity



And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack of



Come on Luca my son

4 - 1 up

The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a

Slowing the game down at every oppertunity

And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack of

Smash this tosser Luca

headset

Re: World Snooker Championships



it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........



but hey it's looking good that monkey ........







another frame in the bag.....

it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........

but hey it's looking good that monkey ........

it will keep u in condoms for a week or two........

headset

Re: World Snooker Championships





Roy Keane cracks rare smile as Man Utd legend engrosses himself in World Snooker final at the Crucible







Roy was watching yesterday.........







My fingers crossed for you crocs....its getting tight for you....

Roy Keane cracks rare smile as Man Utd legend engrosses himself in World Snooker final at the Crucible

Roy was watching yesterday.........

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22211882/roy-keane-world-snooker-championship-final-crucible/

littlefatso

Re: World Snooker Championships



Ye I seen that bit showing Kean sat watching

All very close again now

And Selby hit a 147 break last night the second frame from the end of the session so a big test for Luca today

littlefatso

Re: World Snooker Championships





About to go 13 - 8 in front





Come on Luca my son

About to go 13 - 8 in front

5 more for the

headset

Re: World Snooker Championships

10-13

its still in your favour but also still tight - not ar$e nipping time just yet for u........ if he pulls it back to one frame behind that will test your man's bottle..... fingers are still crossed for you!

littlefatso

Re: World Snooker Championships





Lad I showed my bet to has text me offering me £300.00 for it now





Do I cash out



Or let it ride







Luca storms into a 15 - 10 Lead needing 3 more frames tonight

Lad I showed my bet to has text me offering me £300.00 for it now

Do I cash out

Or let it ride