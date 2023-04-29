Welcome,
May 01, 2023, 07:08:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
World Snooker Championships
Author
Topic: World Snooker Championships (Read 163 times)
littlefatso
World Snooker Championships
«
on:
April 29, 2023, 06:52:15 PM »
What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel
I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered
Into the final he goes
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:31 AM »
nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well -
u must be well wedged.......
I hope it comes off for you - a monkey
winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an
eye on things....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:57:18 AM »
Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:25 PM »
Come on Luca my son
4 - 1 up
The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a
Slowing the game down at every oppertunity
And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack of
Smash this tosser Luca
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:10 PM »
another frame in the bag.....
it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........
but hey it's looking good that monkey ........
it will keep u in condoms for a week or two........
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:38 PM »
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:40:34 AM »
My fingers crossed for you crocs....its getting tight for you....
Roy Keane cracks rare smile as Man Utd legend engrosses himself in World Snooker final at the Crucible
Roy was watching yesterday.........
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22211882/roy-keane-world-snooker-championship-final-crucible/
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:53:18 AM »
Ye I seen that bit showing Kean sat watching
All very close again now
And Selby hit a 147 break last night the second frame from the end of the session so a big test for Luca today
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:07:33 PM »
Come on Luca my son
About to go 13 - 8 in front
5 more for the
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:42:52 PM »
10-13its still in your favour but also still tight - not ar$e nipping time just yet for u........ if he pulls it back to one frame behind that will test your man's bottle..... fingers are still crossed for you!
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:18:39 PM »
Luca storms into a 15 - 10 Lead needing 3 more frames tonight
Lad I showed my bet to has text me offering me £300.00 for it now
Do I cash out
Or let it ride
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:02:26 PM »
Im going to let it ride I think Luca will come out like he's been on the beak and smash Selby within 4 frames
Loading...