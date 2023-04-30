littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 197





Posts: 197 World Snooker Championships « on: Yesterday at 06:52:15 PM »



I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered





Into the final he goes



What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca BrecelI had this bet in the bin last night he was getting batteredInto the final he goes Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 963





Posts: 6 963 Re: World Snooker Championships « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:31 AM »



u must be well wedged.......





I hope it comes off for you - a monkey winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an





eye on things....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/ nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well -u must be well wedged.......I hope it comes off for you - a monkeywinning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep aneye on things.... Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 197





Posts: 197 Re: World Snooker Championships « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM » Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 197





Posts: 197 Re: World Snooker Championships « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:25 PM »





4 - 1 up





The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a



Slowing the game down at every oppertunity



And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack of



Smash this tosser Luca Come on Luca my son4 - 1 upThe so called jester from Leicester Selby what aSlowing the game down at every oppertunityAnd his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack ofSmash this tosser Luca Logged