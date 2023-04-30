Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 30, 2023
World Snooker Championships
littlefatso
Posts: 197


Yesterday at 06:52:15 PM
What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel  :mido: :mido: :mido:

I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered 


Into the final he goes  :alastair: :alastair:
headset
Posts: 6 963


Reply #1 on: Today at 11:49:31 AM
nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well -

u must be well wedged.......


I hope it comes off for you - a monkey  monkey   winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an


eye on things.... :like:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/
littlefatso
Posts: 197


Reply #2 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM
Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through 
littlefatso
Posts: 197


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:25 PM
Come on Luca my son  :alastair: :alastair: :alastair:


4 - 1 up  :mido:


The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a  :wanker:

Slowing the game down at every oppertunity :wanker: :wanker:

And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table  the pack of :wanker:

Smash this tosser Luca 
headset
Posts: 6 963


Reply #4 on: Today at 03:43:10 PM
another frame in the bag.....

it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........

but hey it's looking good that monkey ........



it will keep u in condoms for a week or two........ monkey
littlefatso
Posts: 197


Reply #5 on: Today at 05:07:38 PM
 :alastair: monkey
