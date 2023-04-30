Welcome,
April 30, 2023, 07:16:39 PM
World Snooker Championships
Author
Topic: World Snooker Championships (Read 89 times)
littlefatso
World Snooker Championships
Yesterday
at 06:52:15 PM »
What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel
I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered
Into the final he goes
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
Today
at 11:49:31 AM »
nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well -
u must be well wedged.......
I hope it comes off for you - a monkey
winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an
eye on things....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
Today
at 11:57:18 AM »
Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
Today
at 03:07:25 PM »
Come on Luca my son
4 - 1 up
The so called jester from Leicester Selby what a
Slowing the game down at every oppertunity
And his wanker fans boys in the audience setting off their mobile phones everytime Luca is at the table the pack of
Smash this tosser Luca
headset
Re: World Snooker Championships
Today
at 03:43:10 PM »
another frame in the bag.....
it is still early - u can get some mad comebacks in the snooker world...........
but hey it's looking good that monkey ........
it will keep u in condoms for a week or two........
littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
Today
at 05:07:38 PM »
Loading...