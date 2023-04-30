littlefatso

World Snooker Championships



I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered





Into the final he goes



What a come back by the Belgian Bullet Luca Brecel I had this bet in the bin last night he was getting battered Into the final he goes

headset
Re: World Snooker Championships



u must be well wedged.......





I hope it comes off for you - a monkey winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an





eye on things....







nice one and good luck fella. - that would be a great win and a good punt.... a ton on it as well - u must be well wedged....... I hope it comes off for you - a monkey winning return ..... i won't be watching it but will keep an eye on things....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22207053/mark-selby-luca-brecel-world-snooker-championship-final/

littlefatso
Re: World Snooker Championships
Cant believe hes not the favourite after them last two rounds he went through