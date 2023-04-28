headset

Philip Magson, 61, sexually abused a toddler and another pre-schooler in a Teesside park, taking a nappy off the youngest victim in order to carry out his sickening crime ---- Nappy Ripper as well





'Dangerous' former Cleveland Police officer Philip Magson was found guilty of child sex offences at Teesside Crown Court after parents of his victims gave evidence at trial..



i hope he gets his comeuppance in the slammer - nonce and Cop won't go down too well with the screws or the cons.......



a decent sentence given we get to put them to the rope......................





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/monster-ex-cop-caged-21-26803497

