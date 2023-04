headset

Offline



Posts: 6 945





Posts: 6 945 Deceitful & manipulative - Labour Go Low « on: Today at 03:35:04 PM »





U Low life Labour lot....







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/deceitful-manipulative-blue-election-leaflet-26779833 in local elections....dear me they are desperate to make an impact in some way shape or form...............probably lacking ideas to improve things so go on the attack....aka fly me style....U Low life Labour lot.... Logged