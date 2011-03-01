Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 28, 2023, 01:22:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another dirty pinko  (Read 5 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 18 051



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:12:07 PM »
..resigns from the BBC after a corruption scandal


Oh.. hang on 

After his silence on Dom Raab, now hes dithered like a bitch on this one - our little Rishi action man
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 