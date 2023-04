headset

Offline



Posts: 6 942





Posts: 6 942 Millwalls very own Towersy - ginger Bob ! « on: Today at 09:46:23 AM »



listened to him on a James English podcast not so long back.......





a Bushwacker from back in the day..........





we still might get Millwall this year during the playoffs/final..... it could get tasty that one!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22134815/millwall-hooligans-ginger-bob-fights/

ONE IN A MILL I was a Millwall hooligan called ‘Ginger Bob’ and had my first fight at 13 – the toughest firm I faced had 2,000 thugs......listened to him on a James English podcast not so long back.......a Bushwacker from back in the day..........we still might get Millwall this year during the playoffs/final..... it could get tasty that one! Logged