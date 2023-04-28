vote Preston folks ...keep Labour away from any top posts In Middlesbrough and its surrounding areas...................the town centre is finished as a shopping precinct.... internet shopping has put paid to that........ i can see Preston's vision to some degree.... we need to move away from shopping it just won't work....long term....
I think eventually the University will swallow up most of the town center and it will become a massive uni complex and student accommodation..... which will be better than a load of pound shops and beggars IMO.....https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/qa-andy-preston-what-second-26795846