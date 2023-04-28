Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sheff Utd on 250k/400k a man bonus  (Read 33 times)
« on: Today at 06:46:27 AM »
Sheffield United players raise concerns over the club being able to afford to pay promotion bonuses to the squad - worth between £250,000 and £400,000-per-man - after promising a massive £8m pay-out for securing return to the Premier League.........


that's some poke for getting promoted on top of your wages as well..... it goes to show the money is out there in the championship......that said it's interesting given their so-called financial issues - which will be quashed now they are back in the big-time and the premier league riches........



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12021647/Sheffield-United-afford-pay-promotion-bonuses-squad.html
