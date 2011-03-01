Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: piers morgan - to be Minister for Abolishing Wokery  (Read 40 times)
headset
Posts: 6 939


« on: Today at 06:21:16 AM »
I loudly applaud Piers Morgans Uncensored article in Tuesdays Sun, read a letter to the editor written by Rosemary Hewett from Northants.

Piers should be named Minister for abolishing wokery. It has no place in the UK, or anywhere else. I feel this woke epidemic, is causing the severe stress levels people are experiencing today.


well in Piers - it would get my vote ...:like:


Piers gives his 20-point plan to rid the virus that is 'woke'



It's time the nation put these 'wokies' on the back foot for the good of the country!!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22183567/piers-morgan-antiwoke-manifesto/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 18 050



« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:37:32 AM »
I think hes great.
