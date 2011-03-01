The demonisation of the unions since 1979 with their balls being removed after 1985 has resulted in folk like you taking the side of the bosses 100% of the time. Inflation is 10%
8% over two years? WT double fuck? I gave my staff full rises last year and this, some of which will come out of profits
This inflation has nothing to do with wages. Why should workers get worse off every year? Just sit and take it?
Your support of union bashing has resulted directly in retirement ages of, what, 68, 70? The government and The Press have got you looking in the wrong direction again.