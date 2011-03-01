headset

Posts: 6 945 Militant rail union bosses try to wreck FA Cup final « on: Yesterday at 05:48:00 AM »



Aslefs Mick Whelan  a self-styled pal of the workers  will try to wreck two of their favourite events.





Shocking from the unions - no wonder they are of a dying breed - up there with the 'wokey' type protesters wrecking the enjoyment out of joe public........



as usual, targeting the working man.......





Posts: 6 945 Re: Militant rail union bosses try to wreck FA Cup final « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 AM »





they should be striking during the week --hitting the 'white coller' type traveler....not going after the traveller whose vote they are technically after.... the working bloke ...the football supporter......





stick to midweek if they wish to strike.... or they will lose support..............



Posts: 6 945 Re: Militant rail union bosses try to wreck FA Cup final « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:55:38 PM »



they've already cost the economy/ 3 billion by.... striking..... to$$ers they are





The gazette article - means rail strikes on the 13th could disrupt Boro traveling supporters - they do make life hard for the sports fan....the s



lefties for you!!





Rail strikes could impact Middlesbrough supporters for the play-off semi-final first leg

Unions have announced fresh rail strikes in May









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-playoffs-rail-strikes-impact-26800998#comments-wrapper













