April 29, 2023, 10:25:18 AM
Author Topic: Militant rail union bosses try to wreck FA Cup final  (Read 179 times)
headset
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 945


« on: Yesterday at 05:48:00 AM »
BITTER rail union bosses are unleashing strike misery on one of the biggest sporting days of the year.

Aslefs Mick Whelan  a self-styled pal of the workers  will try to wreck two of their favourite events.


Shocking from the unions - no wonder they are of a dying breed - up there with the 'wokey' type protesters wrecking the enjoyment out of joe public........

as usual, targeting the working man.......


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22186011/rail-strikes-fa-cup-derby-eurovision-chaos/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 052



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 AM »
😂😂

They should strike on a day that brings the least disruption, obviously.
headset
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 945


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 AM »
come on bob i think you are being a tad facetious with your comment on this occasion.


they should be striking during the week --hitting the 'white coller' type traveler....not going after the traveller whose vote they are technically after.... the working bloke ...the football supporter......


stick to midweek if they wish to strike.... or they will lose support..............

they just wont buy into technology the rail chiefs /unions..... :wanker: s they are
kippers
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 625


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:41:56 PM »
What have they turned down now ?  10%
headset
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 945


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:55:38 PM »
not sure of the full number fella 8% over 2 years i think..... a just scanned the articles - I've got a cushy job , just not that cushy or i would be classed a lazy  lefty ....monkey

they've already cost the economy/ 3 billion by.... striking..... to$$ers they are


The gazette article - means rail strikes on the 13th could disrupt Boro traveling supporters - they do make life hard for the sports fan....the :wanker: s

lefties for you!!


Rail strikes could impact Middlesbrough supporters for the play-off semi-final first leg
Unions have announced fresh rail strikes in May




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-playoffs-rail-strikes-impact-26800998#comments-wrapper
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 052



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:13:05 AM »
The demonisation of the unions since 1979 with their balls being removed after 1985 has resulted in folk like you taking the side of the bosses 100% of the time. Inflation is 10%  8% over two years? WT double fuck? I gave my staff full rises last year and this, some of which will come out of profits

This inflation has nothing to do with wages. Why should workers get worse off every year? Just sit and take it?

Your support of union bashing has resulted directly in retirement ages of, what, 68, 70? The government and The Press have got you looking in the wrong direction again.
