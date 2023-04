headset

Offline



Posts: 6 929





Posts: 6 929 Jerry Springer - brown bread !! « on: Today at 03:52:59 PM »





everybody liked a bit of Jerry Springer TV back in the day .....













https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/celebrities/22181762/jerry-springer-talk-show-host-dead/



Jerry Springer dead at 79: Legendary talk show host dies peacefully in his home months after cancer diagnosis...............everybody liked a bit of Jerry Springer TV back in the day ..... Logged