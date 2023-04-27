headset

Offline



Posts: 6 929





Posts: 6 929 Kate Middleton « on: Today at 03:48:15 PM »



it would be rude not to give her the thumbs up ....





Lucky William......







https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22181023/kate-middleton-abseils-down-rock-face/













looking the part in her outdoor gear......it would be rude not to give her the thumbs up ....Lucky William...... Logged