a bit of interest for those watching the premier league football this week.



bar the Boro defeat its been a good watch this week for the neutrals amongst us....



it was in some ways a shame to see Man City demolish Arsenal last night but many expected an Arsenal defeat beforehand they blew the league in the previous 3 games - Pep's lot just put the final bullet into them..........







Man City are just an extraordinary side packed full of quality and lead by a top top manager/coach in Guardiola ................... That said - they need the champions league more than the league title so the heat is still on them to become 'greatness' IMO.









back to tonight's tricky......3 good games on offer for viewers/streamers









Everton v Newcastle - away win



Saints Vs Cherries - Draw.



Tottenham Vs Man Utd - away win.





Happy Punting folks .....







https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures





