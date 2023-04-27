Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 27, 2023, 06:17:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headset tricky treble folks?  (Read 63 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:42:36 PM »
go on then ...... just for you lot ...:like:

a bit of interest for those watching the premier league football this week.

bar the Boro defeat its been a good watch this week for the neutrals amongst us....

it was in some ways a shame to see Man City demolish Arsenal last night but many expected an Arsenal defeat beforehand they blew the league in the previous 3 games - Pep's lot just put the final bullet into them..........



Man City are just an extraordinary side packed full of quality and lead by a top top manager/coach in Guardiola ................... That said - they need the champions league more than the league title so the heat is still on them to become 'greatness' IMO.




back to tonight's tricky......3 good games on offer for viewers/streamers   




Everton v Newcastle - away win

Saints Vs Cherries - Draw.

Tottenham Vs Man Utd - away win.


Happy Punting folks ..... :beer: :beer:



https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 