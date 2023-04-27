Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 27, 2023
blank lampard... LOL - Chelsea 0 Brentford 2
headset
Today at 03:29:02 PM
what a headline .........


it couldn't be happening to a better club than Chelsea this meltdown............

Frank obviously a great player, but as things stand a $hit premier league gaffer...........



either that or the current Chelsea squad are loose cannons, and taking the $iss as players out of recent managers - they can't be that bad surely dropping like a stone........

I'd jump ship if i was Lamard or they'll damage hs managerial rep even further.........



It looks like Todd Boehly has created a Chelsea legacy for himself already - a right F IN MESS ... monkey



That's taking nothing away from Thomas Frank and Brentford who have both had a terrific season despite the odd blip or two at times...... Thomas Frank certainly cutting the mustard with the big boys!!


it will be interesting to see if Poch can stop the slide should he step into the Chelsea managers role this season or next


for now, let's all laugh at Chelsea!!......



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22172838/chelsea-brentford-lampard-pochettino/
