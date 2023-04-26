and dare I say some men ...
Bj's can lead to trouble.....
COME AGAIN? Oral sex is the leading risk factor for deadly throat cancer 8 signs you must know...
THE UK and other countries have seen an 'epidemic' of throat cancer cases over the past two decades - and experts have now linked the rise to oral sex.
Scientists say there's been a rapid increase in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer......... thats the BJ soon to be banished to history -
smalltown will lose some clients who like that kind of happy ending....... https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/22163954/oral-sex-hpv-risk-factor-for-deadly-throat-cancer/