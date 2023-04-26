headset

Salt Baes empire ...................



The fame-hungry chef - known for his £1,400 gold leaf steaks - has been accused of swiping waiters' tips and sacking terrified staff on a whim like a "dictator" with a "god complex".





not as clean-cut as he seems to think going off this article........44 million in the bank he must be doing something right I have to give him that - his prices are absolutely shocking the robbing captain kirk...........







