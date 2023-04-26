Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 26, 2023, 06:21:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Salt Baes empire ...................  (Read 32 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 920


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:33:24 PM »
SALT Bae was branded a "petty tyrant" today as former employees exposed the alleged culture of fear in his glitzy restaurant empire.

The fame-hungry chef - known for his £1,400 gold leaf steaks - has been accused of swiping waiters' tips and sacking terrified staff on a whim like a "dictator" with a "god complex".


not as clean-cut as he seems to think going off this article........44 million in the bank he must be doing something right I have to give him that - his prices are absolutely shocking the robbing captain kirk...........



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22166023/salt-bae-petty-tyrant-lawsuits-staff-misery-fear/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 