POLICE must deliver "criminal justice not social justice" and stop "pandering to political correctness", Suella Braverman will say tomorrow.







The Home Secretary will demand they step up "common sense policing" and get back to focus on catching criminals.









here here..... gets a thumbs up from me ...







Re: Police must stop pandering to woke « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:43 PM » Of course, as everyone knows, "Political Correctness" is an imaginary phantom created by US Right Wing Think Tanks in the 70's to discredit the then Carter Gov't. But of course the RWNJ press still happily embrace it. What the big problem we have is a totally fucked economy, overseen by an utterly incompetent series of PM's still trying to make out that everything is fine and just look at the Brexit benefits!