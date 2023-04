headset

Offline



Posts: 6 916





Posts: 6 916 Police must stop pandering to woke « on: Today at 12:40:37 PM »







POLICE must deliver "criminal justice not social justice" and stop "pandering to political correctness", Suella Braverman will say tomorrow.







The Home Secretary will demand they step up "common sense policing" and get back to focus on catching criminals.









here here..... gets a thumbs up from me ...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22157739/police-political-correctness-suella-braverman-woke/



warriors & catch criminals instead, Suella Braverman vows.................POLICE must deliver "criminal justice not social justice" and stop "pandering to political correctness", Suella Braverman will say tomorrow.The Home Secretary will demand they step up "common sense policing" and get back to focus on catching criminals.here here..... gets a thumbs up from me ... Logged