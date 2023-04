headset

Biden is seeking a second White House term and has said he wants to "finish the job."









sleepy joe to throw his name back into the president's ring for a 2nd term ................................jesus christ ...:







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22151703/joe-biden-launches-presidential-bid-second-white-house-term/ Joe Biden has officially launched his 2024 presidential bid, potentially putting him on a collision course with his predecessor Donald Trump.