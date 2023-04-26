headset

i was all Arsenal a few weeks ago - now i can not see past City.................Artet'as arsenal for me has one bite at the cherry to get back into it and that's a win tonight in Manchester



it's not an impossible task but it is certainly a very very tough task......



City are now up there and close to joining the great sides of the past in Liverpool and Man Utd - they need the champions league and the doubles and trebles to sit with them at the top table IMO..



likewise, Pep needs the champions league to sit alongside the bob paisley and Sir Alex Ferguson's of the world with a mention for the great Brian Clough......



Fergie is still top dog for me but Pep could go on to eclipse him if he decides to hang around in the premier league .........











