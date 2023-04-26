Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
BBC and ITV Sport have reportedly told pundits
« on: Today at 09:05:55 AM »
whilst i do enjoy the majority of pundits' views on TV and Sky - I also agree on any pay freeze especially from the public purse given how tight things are for some of joe public out there......

its not like these ex-players are on the breadline either all or most made a good living from the game anyroad.....




get some on them in the VAR room now that would be an interesting clash - with respect they tend to favour their mates/ex-clubs when in the studio discussing certain controversial situations, etc....... so a VAR job would offer a twist to things for ex-players



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12013913/BBC-ITV-Sport-warn-football-pundits-NO-pay-increases-season.html
