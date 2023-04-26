headset

Offline



Posts: 6 914





Posts: 6 914 North East Lass Savannah Marshall « on: Today at 08:54:44 AM »



fighting again for another crown...... good on the lass and hope she pulls it off after the last loss to Claressa Shields when to be fair she was beaten by the better boxer......



she put up a show but never really troubled Shields who she should still have her eyes on - she needs to turn it into a trilogy with Shilds which will come with money and fame/belts should she come out on top - she lost the last one but needs to win the next one and set up a 3rd winner takes all fight - that should be her and Peter Fury's target.



Naturally good to see her back on the horse and of course she needs to dispose of this American Franchon Crews-Dezurn who i know very little about in order to then maybe call out Shields again.......







17th June should be a good night of boxing on Sky....







a Smith & Marshall double victory would be sweet for me.....









https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12866380/savannah-marshall-i-fought-the-best-claressa-shields-weve-all-ever-seen-but-ill-be-world-champ







back in action on the undercard to Eubank and Smith.....fighting again for another crown...... good on the lass and hope she pulls it off after the last loss to Claressa Shields when to be fair she was beaten by the better boxer......she put up a show but never really troubled Shields who she should still have her eyes on - she needs to turn it into a trilogy with Shilds which will come with money and fame/belts should she come out on top - she lost the last one but needs to win the next one and set up a 3rd winner takes all fight - that should be her and Peter Fury's target.Naturally good to see her back on the horse and of course she needs to dispose of this American Franchon Crews-Dezurn who i know very little about in order to then maybe call out Shields again.......17th June should be a good night of boxing on Sky....a Smith & Marshall double victory would be sweet for me..... Logged