April 26, 2023, 10:22:14 AM
WFH Foreign Office staff
headset
Posts: 6 914


Today at 08:40:06 AM
NO SHOW Fury over home working as fewer than half of Foreign Office staff were at HQ when Sudan fighting erupted..................

lazy leftie civil servants for u - sat at home stroking the cats & dogs...... while the rest of us graft away!!

jokes aside if its cost-effective and saves on overheads given the price of juice etc these days - why not


if the work is not getting done like - its time to crack the whip on these lazy WFH lot,.,  :like:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22160191/work-from-home-foreign-office-sudan-crisis/
