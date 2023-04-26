headset

Offline



Posts: 6 914





Posts: 6 914 WFH Foreign Office staff « on: Today at 08:40:06 AM »



lazy leftie civil servants for u - sat at home stroking the cats & dogs...... while the rest of us graft away!!



jokes aside if its cost-effective and saves on overheads given the price of juice etc these days - why not





if the work is not getting done like - its time to crack the whip on these lazy WFH lot,.,









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22160191/work-from-home-foreign-office-sudan-crisis/



NO SHOW Fury over home working as fewer than half of Foreign Office staff were at HQ when Sudan fighting erupted..................lazy leftie civil servants for u - sat at home stroking the cats & dogs...... while the rest of us graft away!!jokes aside if its cost-effective and saves on overheads given the price of juice etc these days - why notif the work is not getting done like - its time to crack the whip on these lazy WFH lot,., Logged