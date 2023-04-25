Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fox News  (Read 248 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: April 25, 2023, 11:23:47 PM »
Seems to be unravelling a bit. Having to pay dominion 750 million pounds for spreading lies about election fraud and likely to have to settle with another vote counter to the tune of 1 billion

Now thay have sacked thier biggest RWNJ presenter Tucker Carlson. Has Rupert finally realised he has gone to far? Interesting though that in private whatsapps it shows that Carlson and other presenters dont really beieve the guff they spout. They just know thier market and what pays their bills. I think the same applies to Andrew Tate and Alex Jones, they dont believe ths shite they talk but they know millions of loons are prepared to pay 40 quid a month to hear it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: April 26, 2023, 01:17:26 AM »
Aye, at least ts free to hear *our* loons
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2023, 07:47:28 AM »
Tucker Carlson?

The same rabid supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine?

A RWNJ?

Hmmm....work that one out

 mcl
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: April 27, 2023, 09:40:19 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 26, 2023, 07:47:28 AM
Tucker Carlson?

The same rabid supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine?

A RWNJ?

Hmmm....work that one out

 mcl

Lots of RWNJ's support Putin, we have one of them on here. Lefty / righty is nothing to do with socialism/capitalism   ommunism/fascism anymore. Remainers are categorised as "lefty remainers" but most of your powerful capitalist institutions wanted to remain, as did 42% of conservative voters. Lots of what you call traditional hard left were keen brexiteers.

You are right though, its hard to work out how the political compass works now. It seems its been blown up and we are waiting for dust to settle.
littlefatso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 PM »
   "Ukraine is fighting for democracy and Western values" - Ursula von der Leyen.   

   :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

littlefatso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 PM »
Ukrainian military pose for a group photo.

  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
littlefatso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:34:14 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 26, 2023, 07:47:28 AM
Tucker Carlson?

The same rabid supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine?

A RWNJ?

Hmmm....work that one out

 mcl



  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:49:36 PM »
You're a sucker for Ruzzian fakery aren't you?

Every fucking time.....

 klins
littlefatso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:54:49 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 08:49:36 PM
You're a sucker for Ruzzian fakery aren't you?

Every fucking time.....

 klins








The usual "its all fake shite " from the king of whoppers  himself Ural John Kunt 


How's yer £300,000 cars on the drive doing John  :wanker:
littlefatso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:03:59 PM »
Hey Ural John Kunt 

Suppose this US General is fake as well  lost :alf: :alf:

http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1652264952688701441?s=20     
littlefatso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:05:37 PM »
Now get yerself back over to RR someones post might need deleting


get gone  :wanker:
