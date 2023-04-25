Seems to be unravelling a bit. Having to pay dominion 750 million pounds for spreading lies about election fraud and likely to have to settle with another vote counter to the tune of 1 billion Now thay have sacked thier biggest RWNJ presenter Tucker Carlson. Has Rupert finally realised he has gone to far? Interesting though that in private whatsapps it shows that Carlson and other presenters dont really beieve the guff they spout. They just know thier market and what pays their bills. I think the same applies to Andrew Tate and Alex Jones, they dont believe ths shite they talk but they know millions of loons are prepared to pay 40 quid a month to hear it.

The same rabid supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine?



A RWNJ?



Hmmm....work that one out





Tucker Carlson?

The same rabid supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine?

A RWNJ?

Hmmm....work that one out

Lots of RWNJ's support Putin, we have one of them on here. Lefty / righty is nothing to do with socialism/capitalism ommunism/fascism anymore. Remainers are categorised as "lefty remainers" but most of your powerful capitalist institutions wanted to remain, as did 42% of conservative voters. Lots of what you call traditional hard left were keen brexiteers.



You are right though, its hard to work out how the political compass works now. It seems its been blown up and we are waiting for dust to settle. Lots of RWNJ's support Putin, we have one of them on here. Lefty / righty is nothing to do with socialism/capitalism ommunism/fascism anymore. Remainers are categorised as "lefty remainers" but most of your powerful capitalist institutions wanted to remain, as did 42% of conservative voters. Lots of what you call traditional hard left were keen brexiteers.You are right though, its hard to work out how the political compass works now. It seems its been blown up and we are waiting for dust to settle. Logged