April 25, 2023, 11:29:29 PM
Author Topic: Fox News
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 11:23:47 PM »
Seems to be unravelling a bit. Having to pay dominion 750 million pounds for spreading lies about election fraud and likely to have to settle with another vote counter to the tune of 1 billion

Now thay have sacked thier biggest RWNJ presenter Tucker Carlson. Has Rupert finally realised he has gone to far? Interesting though that in private whatsapps it shows that Carlson and other presenters dont really beieve the guff they spout. They just know thier market and what pays their bills. I think the same applies to Andrew Tate and Alex Jones, they dont believe ths shite they talk but they know millions of loons are prepared to pay 40 quid a month to hear it.
