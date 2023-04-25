headset

headset
cheeky midweek premier league tricky treble



the big one tomorrow night has my attention in the premier league...can Arsenal pull off a shock win at Peps Man City - it's a tall order if you ask me - a draw at best is the best i can offer Arsenal fans but if i had a last pound it would be on a Man City victory.



for tonight the tricky £1 treble is...............





Wolves V Palace - away win



Villa V Fulham - Home Win.



Leeds V Leicester - Draw...









would love to see the dirties down but think they will survive by the skin of thier teeth... fingers are crossed I'm wrong and they drop....







