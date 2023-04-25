Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 25, 2023, 04:31:48 PM
Author Topic: cheeky midweek premier league tricky treble ......  (Read 40 times)
headset
Posts: 6 908


« on: Today at 03:45:38 PM »
anyone - why not says headset.......................

the big one tomorrow night has my attention in the premier league...can Arsenal pull off a shock win at Peps Man City - it's a tall order if you ask me - a draw at best is the best i can offer Arsenal fans but if i had a last pound it would be on a Man City victory.

for tonight the tricky £1 treble is...............


Wolves V Palace - away win

Villa V Fulham - Home Win.

Leeds V Leicester - Draw...




would love to see the dirties down but think they will survive by the skin of thier teeth... fingers are crossed I'm wrong and they drop.... :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football
