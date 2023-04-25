Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 25, 2023, 04:31:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chris Eubank Jr to fight Liam Smith  (Read 29 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 908


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:28:22 PM »
be good to see these two at it again ......Smith desrvedly done him last time out .......

well done to both for getting it on again - i will be on it :like:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22154764/chris-eubank-jr-liam-smith-rematch-clause-june/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 