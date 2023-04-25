Welcome,
April 25, 2023, 04:31:39 PM
Chris Eubank Jr to fight Liam Smith
Topic: Chris Eubank Jr to fight Liam Smith
headset
Chris Eubank Jr to fight Liam Smith
be good to see these two at it again ......Smith desrvedly done him last time out .......
well done to both for getting it on again - i will be on it
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22154764/chris-eubank-jr-liam-smith-rematch-clause-june/
