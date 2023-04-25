Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 27, 2023, 10:17:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks  (Read 165 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« on: April 25, 2023, 03:10:15 PM »
SECRET WEAPON Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks that could destroy cities in MINUTES reach Ukraine frontline ahead of new blitz.................


you would have to think this war between Russia and the Ukraine is nowhere near finished despite the likes of baddad OTR trying to convince the gullible moonheads it is coming to an end ------ with his 'itk' sas secret links... :wanker:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22150094/russia-new-armata-tanks-reach-frontline-ukraine/
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 25, 2023, 03:23:44 PM »
CAPITAL SIEGE Bombshell leaked docs reveal Ukraines plot to launch mass strikes on MOSCOW that could spark World War 3


Ukraine's current side of things/attack.....

where's rifle - soldier tom when you need a inside info update on matters .... :like:

come on lad fill us in - no pun intended.... :ponce:









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22152067/ukraine-plot-launch-strikes-moscow-fears-nuclear-war/
Logged
littlefatso
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:58 AM »
Last time I seen  rifle on RR he informed us all he was not going to be around for 5 days he was going " DARK "  


Told us he was off on a wreckie abroad for a secret milliatary mission he was not alllowed a mobile so that would be the last we would hear from him until he returned


36 hours later he popped back up   rava the secret wreckie thing came to a halt cos he found out there was a few spare seats going on a flight back to UK so that was that  :basil: :basil:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 18 048



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:32 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 06:21:58 AM
Last time I seen  rifle on RR he informed us all he was not going to be around for 5 days he was going " DARK "  


Told us he was off on a wreckie abroad for a secret milliatary mission he was not alllowed a mobile so that would be the last we would hear from him until he returned


36 hours later he popped back up   rava the secret wreckie thing came to a halt cos he found out there was a few spare seats going on a flight back to UK so that was that  :basil: :basil:





First time in ages I've laughed while on here  :bc:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 929


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:11:22 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 06:21:58 AM
Last time I seen  rifle on RR he informed us all he was not going to be around for 5 days he was going " DARK "  


Told us he was off on a wreckie abroad for a secret milliatary mission he was not alllowed a mobile so that would be the last we would hear from him until he returned


36 hours later he popped back up   rava the secret wreckie thing came to a halt cos he found out there was a few spare seats going on a flight back to UK so that was that  :basil: :basil:





I'm with Bob - a decent laugh-out-loud moment that.....




I don't bother with 'raw' much now - I still do the odd shift grafting OTR.....



Or going "dark" as rifle would now call it..... :alf:
Logged
littlefatso
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:49:11 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 