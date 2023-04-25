headset

Posts: 6 929 Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks « on: April 25, 2023, 03:10:15 PM »





you would have to think this war between Russia and the Ukraine is nowhere near finished despite the likes of baddad OTR trying to convince the gullible moonheads it is coming to an end ------ with his 'itk' sas secret links...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22150094/russia-new-armata-tanks-reach-frontline-ukraine/ SECRET WEAPON Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks that could destroy cities in MINUTES reach Ukraine frontline ahead of new blitz.................you would have to think this war between Russia and the Ukraine is nowhere near finished despite the likes of baddad OTR trying to convince the gullible moonheads it is coming to an end ------ with his 'itk' sas secret links... Logged

Posts: 6 929 Re: Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks « Reply #1 on: April 25, 2023, 03:23:44 PM »





Ukraine's current side of things/attack.....



where's rifle - soldier tom when you need a inside info update on matters ....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22152067/ukraine-plot-launch-strikes-moscow-fears-nuclear-war/













CAPITAL SIEGE Bombshell leaked docs reveal Ukraines plot to launch mass strikes on MOSCOW that could spark World War 3Ukraine's current side of things/attack.....where's rifle - soldier tom when you need a inside info update on matters ....come on lad fill us in - no pun intended.... Logged

Posts: 178 Re: Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:58 AM »





Told us he was off on a wreckie abroad for a secret milliatary mission he was not alllowed a mobile so that would be the last we would hear from him until he returned





36 hours later he popped back up the secret wreckie thing came to a halt cos he found out there was a few spare seats going on a flight back to UK so that was that





Last time I seen rifle on RR he informed us all he was not going to be around for 5 days he was going " DARK "Told us he was off on a wreckie abroad for a secret milliatary mission he was not alllowed a mobile so that would be the last we would hear from him until he returned36 hours later he popped back upthe secret wreckie thing came to a halt cos he found out there was a few spare seats going on a flight back to UK so that was that Logged

Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 06:21:58 AM





First time in ages I've laughed while on here First time in ages I've laughed while on here Logged