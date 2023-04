headset

Offline



Posts: 6 908





Posts: 6 908 Putins invisible T-14 robo-tanks « on: Today at 03:10:15 PM »





you would have to think this war between Russia and the Ukraine is nowhere near finished despite the likes of baddad OTR trying to convince the gullible moonheads it is coming to an end ------ with his 'itk' sas secret links...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22150094/russia-new-armata-tanks-reach-frontline-ukraine/ SECRET WEAPON Putin’s ‘invisible’ T-14 robo-tanks that could ‘destroy cities in MINUTES’ reach Ukraine frontline ahead of new blitz.................you would have to think this war between Russia and the Ukraine is nowhere near finished despite the likes of baddad OTR trying to convince the gullible moonheads it is coming to an end ------ with his 'itk' sas secret links... Logged