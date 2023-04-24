Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Has SUNAK had a Osman or what  (Read 194 times)
littlefatso
« on: April 24, 2023, 07:11:36 PM »
Looks like he's upset someone big time .. 

One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians

The next you're heading to work with a 80 coppers running along side your car


Big shot decision maker easy to send the rockets the tanks the SAS or who ever into battle but himself as brave as a farm yard Hen 


Watch below

  http://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1650452381216174081?s=20         
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: April 24, 2023, 09:04:02 PM »
The copper there at the back had clearly given up and looked in need of a medic.
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: April 25, 2023, 03:22:03 PM »
 monkey


it is like the benny hill show all the filth running about..... silly buggers.... souey
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:51:33 AM »
One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians

Spelling spacker

....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun

You can't fix stupid I suppose

 :alf:
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 07:51:33 AM
One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians

Spelling spacker

....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun

You can't fix stupid I suppose

 :alf:




Depleted uranium is considerably less reactive than uranium in its natural form
It is used in tank shells to pierce through armour because it is incredibly dense


Not a dense as you you bull shitting fuck tard 



Logged
John Theone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:30:27 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 07:51:33 AM
One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians

Spelling spacker

....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun

You can't fix stupid I suppose

 :alf:




Depleted uranium is considerably less reactive than uranium in its natural form
It is used in tank shells to pierce through armour because it is incredibly dense


Not a dense as you you bull shitting fuck tard 





Well googled - See, you dont have to be stupid all your life.

You learned something today.
Logged
littlefatso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:37:48 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 07:30:27 PM
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 07:19:59 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 07:51:33 AM
One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians

Spelling spacker

....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun

You can't fix stupid I suppose

 :alf:




Depleted uranium is considerably less reactive than uranium in its natural form
It is used in tank shells to pierce through armour because it is incredibly dense


Not a dense as you you bull shitting fuck tard  





Well googled - See, you dont have to be stupid all your life.

You learned something today.





You know what your problem is John ?

You think for some reason you're better than the rest you think your a know it all . Soon as you  came accross as a Ukraine fan I knew you were a deluded fool . You would probably vote for joe fucking biden if you were living in the USA . I still don't understand why kenny gave you that role as a an admin on raw you proved me right within a month by deleting my posts that made you look really silly, instead of hitting back and chatting about stuff you pushed that deleted these posts button .. the same shit that bad dad does , so you will always have zero respect from me . Kenny's ok he's just trying to make a decent site , Johny thunder is top draw he keeps it all real  ... you tho your a mug fella .. always will be ..  :lenin:
Logged
