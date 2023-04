littlefatso

« on: April 24, 2023, 07:11:36 PM »



One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians



The next you're heading to work with a 80 coppers running along side your car





Big shot decision maker easy to send the rockets the tanks the SAS or who ever into battle but himself as brave as a farm yard Hen





Watch below



http://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1650452381216174081?s=20

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:22:03 PM »





it is like the benny hill show all the filth running about..... silly buggers....

John Theone

« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:51:33 AM »



Spelling spacker



....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun



You can't fix stupid I suppose



Spelling spacker

....and you dont drop depleted uranium ye dafcun

You can't fix stupid I suppose