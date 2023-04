littlefatso

One miniute you're giving orders to drop delpleted uranium on Russians



The next you're heading to work with a 80 coppers running along side your car





Big shot decision maker easy to send the rockets the tanks the SAS or who ever into battle but himself as brave as a farm yard Hen





Watch below



http://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1650452381216174081?s=20

